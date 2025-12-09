An HH-60M Black Hawk belonging to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 111th General Air Support Aviation Battalion of the Alabama National Guard receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II belong to the 71st Rescue Squadron, 347th Rescue Group, 23rd Wing, during Exercise Gallant Tower. The three day readiness exercise was led by the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to test aeromedical evacuation operations teams abilities in a degraded environment for future potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989689
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-US158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111430706
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gallant Tower FARP, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS
