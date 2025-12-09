Exercise Gallant Tower FARP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An HH-60M Black Hawk belonging to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 111th General Air Support Aviation Battalion of the Alabama National Guard receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II belong to the 71st Rescue Squadron, 347th Rescue Group, 23rd Wing, during Exercise Gallant Tower. The three day readiness exercise was led by the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to test aeromedical evacuation operations teams abilities in a degraded environment for future potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)