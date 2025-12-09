Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Gallant Tower FARP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    An HH-60M Black Hawk belonging to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 111th General Air Support Aviation Battalion of the Alabama National Guard receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II belong to the 71st Rescue Squadron, 347th Rescue Group, 23rd Wing, during Exercise Gallant Tower. The three day readiness exercise was led by the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to test aeromedical evacuation operations teams abilities in a degraded environment for future potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989689
    VIRIN: 250909-F-US158-1001
    Filename: DOD_111430706
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gallant Tower FARP, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alabama national guard
    22nd Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    23rd Wing
    Aeromedical Evactuation
    FARP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download