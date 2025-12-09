AFW2 CARE Event Venues

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Take a look back at the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program’s journey across the past several years, highlighting the powerful care events that have brought warriors, caregivers, and staff together at locations around the country.



Each setting reflects AFW2’s commitment to personalized support—meeting warriors where they are, providing the tools they need, and fostering a community that empowers every step of their recovery.