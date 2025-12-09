Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 CARE Event Venues

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Take a look back at the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program’s journey across the past several years, highlighting the powerful care events that have brought warriors, caregivers, and staff together at locations around the country.

    Each setting reflects AFW2’s commitment to personalized support—meeting warriors where they are, providing the tools they need, and fostering a community that empowers every step of their recovery.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989675
    VIRIN: 251210-O-YI722-2723
    Filename: DOD_111430300
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Force Wounded Warrior

