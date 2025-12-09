AFW2 CARE Event Venues

Take a look back at the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program’s journey across the past several years, highlighting the powerful care events that have brought warriors, caregivers, and staff together at locations around the country.
Each setting reflects AFW2’s commitment to personalized support—meeting warriors where they are, providing the tools they need, and fostering a community that empowers every step of their recovery.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 15:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989675
|VIRIN:
|251210-O-YI722-2723
|Filename:
|DOD_111430300
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
