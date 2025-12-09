Brig. Gen. Gwendolynn A. Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander; Col. Tracy Bozung, deputy commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington, command chief, deliver a holiday message at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025. The leaders shared gratitude and well-wishes with the wing’s military members, civilian staff and patients for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989669
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-VY285-6362
|PIN:
|12345678
|Filename:
|DOD_111430221
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 59th Medical Wing 2025 Holiday Video, by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.