    59th Medical Wing 2025 Holiday Video

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    Brig. Gen. Gwendolynn A. Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander; Col. Tracy Bozung, deputy commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington, command chief, deliver a holiday message at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025. The leaders shared gratitude and well-wishes with the wing’s military members, civilian staff and patients for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989669
    VIRIN: 251210-F-VY285-6362
    PIN: 12345678
    Filename: DOD_111430221
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

