    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: HMLA-367 conducts close air support mission

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for a live-fire Close Air Support training mission during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 9, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989668
    VIRIN: 251209-M-QY860-2001
    PIN: 8602001
    Filename: DOD_111430212
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: HMLA-367 conducts close air support mission, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAS
    UH-1Y Venom
    3rd MAW
    AH-1Z Viper
    HMLA-367
    Steel Knight 25

