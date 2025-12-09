U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for a live-fire Close Air Support training mission during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 9, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989668
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-QY860-2001
|PIN:
|8602001
|Filename:
|DOD_111430212
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: HMLA-367 conducts close air support mission, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
