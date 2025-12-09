Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Flying Training Wing engages in pilot training exchange with Finnish Air Force Academy

    FINLAND

    12.10.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice 

    82nd Training Wing

    TIKKAKOSKI, Finland — A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 80th Flying Training Wing flies in a Hawk during a pilot-training exchange at the Finnish Air Force Academy, March 2025. The immersion builds international cooperation in pilot training and strengthens interoperability among NATO partners.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:44
    Location: FI

