TIKKAKOSKI, Finland — A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 80th Flying Training Wing flies in a Hawk during a pilot-training exchange at the Finnish Air Force Academy, March 2025. The immersion builds international cooperation in pilot training and strengthens interoperability among NATO partners.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989657
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-MU674-7543
|Filename:
|DOD_111430072
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 80th Flying Training Wing engages in pilot training exchange with Finnish Air Force Academy, by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.