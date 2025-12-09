Flamethrower Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Chester "Charles" Clapper, a U.S. Marine Corps flamethrower operator with 3rd Marine Division, recounts his experience of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, at Supply, North Carolina, on Nov. 26, 2024. Mr. Clapper served in the Marine Corps as a private first class, and after leaving the Marine Corps, continued to serve in the U.S. Army, eventually retiring as a sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez, Sgt. Eric Ramirez, and Lance Cpl. Allison White)