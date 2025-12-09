U.S. Marines participate in a tactical air-control party (TACP) exercise to qualify and conduct sustainment training for joint terminal attack controllers in support of the Marine Corps Total Force campaign at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Dec 2-4. 2025. U.S. Marines with Force Headquarters Group, 4th Marine Division and 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve conducted TACP exercises to prepare prospective joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for formal schools. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"EMOTIONAL INSPIRING ORCHESTAL" by Future Voyage / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989642
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-NH922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111429764
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Air-Control Party exercise, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.