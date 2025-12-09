Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Air-Control Party exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines participate in a tactical air-control party (TACP) exercise to qualify and conduct sustainment training for joint terminal attack controllers in support of the Marine Corps Total Force campaign at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Dec 2-4. 2025. U.S. Marines with Force Headquarters Group, 4th Marine Division and 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve conducted TACP exercises to prepare prospective joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for formal schools. (U.S. Marine video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)


    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "EMOTIONAL INSPIRING ORCHESTAL" by Future Voyage / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989642
    VIRIN: 251208-M-NH922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111429764
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Air-Control Party exercise, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP, JTAC, CASEX, 4TH MARDIV, FHG, 4TH MAW, COMBINED ARMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download