APEX GEAR, an Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Technology, aids Air and Space Operations Center( AOC) operators by automatically generating and delivering multiple attack plan options in minutes with its AI-powered combat planning system. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)