Resilient Modular PNT

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is currently developing Resilient Modular Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) as an adaptable system of systems that combines information from available sensors to maintain PNT knowledge even when adversaries degrade or deny GPS. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
