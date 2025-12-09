The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Kraken software is a high-fidelity planning tool that helps the military optimize the use of its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) assets. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|12.10.2025
|12.10.2025 14:17
|Package
|989638
|251210-F-ZJ423-1005
|DOD_111429726
|00:01:22
|OHIO, US
|0
|0
