    Digital Manufacturing

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Digital Manufacturing Research Team is researching advanced manufacturing technologies to discover new and improved approaches for modeling manufacturing information, integrating intelligent collaborative systems, and connecting virtual environment for future applications. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989637
    VIRIN: 251210-F-ZJ423-1003
    Filename: DOD_111429724
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Manufacturing, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFA
    digital manufacturing
    science
    technology

