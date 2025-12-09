The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Digital Manufacturing Research Team is researching advanced manufacturing technologies to discover new and improved approaches for modeling manufacturing information, integrating intelligent collaborative systems, and connecting virtual environment for future applications. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989637
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ZJ423-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111429724
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Manufacturing, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.