The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is currently developing Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), which are visible to long-wave infrared sensors that act as the eyes of our satellites to provide the Space Force with the critical intelligence our Guardians need to safeguard our national security. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
12.10.2025
12.10.2025
Package
989636
251210-F-ZJ423-1004
DOD_111429722
00:01:41
OHIO, US
|0
|0
