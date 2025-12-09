The Demonstration of Autonomous Collaborative Platform Performance and Effectiveness (Demon APE) program, in the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), is testing the future of air operations by enabling multiple aircraft to communicate, share information and coordinate missions, helping warfighters to make faster decisions. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force.(U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
12.10.2025
12.10.2025
|Package
|989635
|251210-F-ZJ423-1002
|DOD_111429720
|00:01:14
OHIO, US
|0
|0
