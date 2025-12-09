Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Spiritual Readiness Across CNIC

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Destiny Sibert 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    January is Spiritual Readiness Month. Hear what Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, and CNIC Force Chaplain CAPT Kurt Michaelis say about the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness.

    TAGS

    spiritual readiness
    CNIC
    chaplain

