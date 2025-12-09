January is Spiritual Readiness Month. Hear what Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, and CNIC Force Chaplain CAPT Kurt Michaelis say about the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Advancing Spiritual Readiness Across CNIC, by Destiny Sibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
