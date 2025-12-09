U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, commander of the 7th Army Training Command, concludes the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition and announces the winning teams in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The competition assessed UAS operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforced the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989630
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-EF519-8830
|Filename:
|DOD_111429495
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Closing Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.