USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, commander of the 7th Army Training Command, concludes the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition and announces the winning teams in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The competition assessed UAS operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforced the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)