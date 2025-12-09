U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) conducts buoy operations on Detroit River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), home-ported in Detroit, Michigan, conduct buoy deck operations along the Detroit River while en route to Ontario, Canada, Dec. 7-9, 2025. Bristol Bay's efforts were part of a Coast Guard mission to support the Great Lakes Marine Transportation System through the use of a Short-Range Aids to navigation System, in order to ensure the safety of recreational and commercial vessels transiting the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)