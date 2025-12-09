Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) conducts buoy operations on Detroit River

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), home-ported in Detroit, Michigan, conduct buoy deck operations along the Detroit River while en route to Ontario, Canada, Dec. 7-9, 2025. Bristol Bay's efforts were part of a Coast Guard mission to support the Great Lakes Marine Transportation System through the use of a Short-Range Aids to navigation System, in order to ensure the safety of recreational and commercial vessels transiting the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989629
    VIRIN: 251210-G-NB558-1001
    Filename: DOD_111429433
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Bristol Bay
    tug and barge
    buoy deck operations

