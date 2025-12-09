Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 2

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. and Spanish soldiers launch drones during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 10, 2025 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989610
    VIRIN: 251210-A-QM436-8994
    Filename: DOD_111429122
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

