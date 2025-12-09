Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain 2025 End of Year Review

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Christy Marino 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    As 2025 draws to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the tremendous progress made on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project. With each milestone, we're one step closer to enhancing the resilience of our communities. Stay tuned as we continue to make strides in delivering this critical infrastructure!

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989599
    VIRIN: 251210-O-AE849-8544
    Filename: DOD_111429020
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    New Orleans district
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE

