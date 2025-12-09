West Shore Lake Pontchartrain 2025 End of Year Review

As 2025 draws to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the tremendous progress made on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project. With each milestone, we're one step closer to enhancing the resilience of our communities. Stay tuned as we continue to make strides in delivering this critical infrastructure!
