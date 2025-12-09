Sgt. Wright and Staff Sgt. Kenney Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Zach Wright and Staff Sgt. Michael Kenney of India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, spoke about their experience competing at the 55th WPW and 35th AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, Dec. 8, 2025. The Marines highlighted the value of sharpening their skills and building professional connections with fellow snipers and instructors throughout the event.