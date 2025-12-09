Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Wright and Staff Sgt. Kenney Interview

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Sgt. Zach Wright and Staff Sgt. Michael Kenney of India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, spoke about their experience competing at the 55th WPW and 35th AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, Dec. 8, 2025. The Marines highlighted the value of sharpening their skills and building professional connections with fellow snipers and instructors throughout the event.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:00
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US

    readiness
    Marksmanhip
    National Guard Markmanship Training Center
    35AFSAM
    55WPW

