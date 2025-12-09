Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sergeant Rodriguez is from Lares, Puerto Rico and wishes his family back home a merry Chritsmas.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 08:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989585
    VIRIN: 251210-A-AS519-2953
    Filename: DOD_111428824
    Length: 00:00:15
    Language: Spanish
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: LARES, PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sergeant Kevin Rodriguez, Holiday Greeting, by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    HolidaySeasonSpanish25

