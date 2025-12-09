Sergeant Kevin Rodriguez, Holiday Greeting

U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico and wishes his family back home a merry Christmas and happy new year.
|12.10.2025
|12.10.2025 08:47
|Greetings
|989583
|251210-A-AS519-4074
|DOD_111428820
|00:00:13
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|LARES, PR
|1
|1
