    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    CAMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    12.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989582
    VIRIN: 251203-F-MO337-8800
    Filename: DOD_111428819
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies, by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeAreNATO, NATO, Romania, F16, 31 FW, Aviano AB

