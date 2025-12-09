U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989582
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-MO337-8800
|Filename:
|DOD_111428819
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMPIA TURZII, RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies, by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
