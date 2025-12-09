Specialist Jennifer Perez, Holiday Greeting

U.S. Army Spc. Jennifer Perez is from Quebradillas, Puerto Rico and wishes a merry Christmas to her family back home.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 08:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989581
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-AS519-9781
|Filename:
|DOD_111428779
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|QUEBRADILLAS, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
