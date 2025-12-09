Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sergeant Desiree Canales, Holiday Greeting

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Desiree Canales is from Gurabo, Puerto Rico and is wishing family a happy Christmas.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 08:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989580
    VIRIN: 251210-A-AS519-9480
    Filename: DOD_111428775
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: GURABO, PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Holiday Season

