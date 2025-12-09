Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Holiday Greeting: Safety Team

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Safety Team sends holiday greetings for the 2025 Holiday Season. In English and German. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989579
    VIRIN: 251209-A-FX425-3001
    Filename: DOD_111428766
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Holiday Greeting: Safety Team, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

