U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Santos is from San Juan, Puerto Rico and is wishing a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 08:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989578
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-AS519-2277
|Filename:
|DOD_111428761
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|SAN JUAN, PR
This work, Sergeant Jose Santos Holiday Greeting, by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
