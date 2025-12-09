Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life deicing capabilities b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing teach the command team how to use the deicing rig as part of the Day in the Life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov 21, 2025. Deicing is a critical preflight procedure that enables aircrew to depart swiftly and safely in winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989576
    VIRIN: 251121-F-IH537-5399
    Filename: DOD_111428756
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life deicing capabilities b-roll, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MXS
    deicer
    day in the life
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download