    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW b-roll

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    12.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, supplies fuel to a F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW aided the 48th FW as they completed a training mission demonstrating the Air Force’s core airpower and capabilities within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989573
    VIRIN: 251203-F-IH537-4094
    Filename: DOD_111428747
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW b-roll, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    fighters
    Tankers KC-135
    nkawtg
    F-35 A Lighting II

