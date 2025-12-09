A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, supplies fuel to a F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW aided the 48th FW as they completed a training mission demonstrating the Air Force’s core airpower and capabilities within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989573
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-IH537-4094
|Filename:
|DOD_111428747
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW b-roll, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
