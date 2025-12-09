Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 Cav conducts Abrams tank gunnery

    POLAND

    12.04.2025

    Video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment fire their weapons systems during the Tank Gunnery on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Dec. 5, 2025. The unit conducted a qualification test on the M1A2 Abrams tank’s M249 machine guns and M2 heavy machine guns. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989572
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-PV485-1091
    PIN: 250912-A
    Filename: DOD_111428746
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 Cav conducts Abrams tank gunnery, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3-8CAV
    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    TFMarne
    EFDL

