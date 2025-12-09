3-8 Cav conducts Abrams tank gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment fire their weapons systems during the Tank Gunnery on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Dec. 5, 2025. The unit conducted a qualification test on the M1A2 Abrams tank’s M249 machine guns and M2 heavy machine guns. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)
