510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons take off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|12.02.2025
|12.10.2025 06:27
|B-Roll
|989571
|251203-F-EM016-2723
|DOD_111428745
|00:00:10
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|0
|0
