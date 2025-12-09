510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons take off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)