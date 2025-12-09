Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th and 555th Fighter Generation Squadrons take off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:27
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    WeAreNATO, NATO, Romania, F16, 31 FW, Aviano AB

