    Happy holidays from the 100th ARW command chief

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. CMSgt. Wall acknowledged the sacrifices of the Airmen working through the holidays and he expressed appreciation for those who remain on duty and those deployed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 05:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989568
    VIRIN: 251205-F-RL213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428626
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB

