Happy holidays from the 100th ARW command chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. CMSgt. Wall acknowledged the sacrifices of the Airmen working through the holidays and he expressed appreciation for those who remain on duty and those deployed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)