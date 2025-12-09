Happy holidays from the 100th ARW deputy commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Col. O'Dell expressed gratitude for partnerships between the 100th ARW and the host nation and he encouraged all to seek new ways to foster connection in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)