U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Col. O'Dell expressed gratitude for partnerships between the 100th ARW and the host nation and he encouraged all to seek new ways to foster connection in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|989566
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-GK113-6978
|Filename:
|DOD_111428605
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy holidays from the 100th ARW deputy commander, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
