    Happy holidays from the 100th ARW deputy commander

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Col. O'Dell expressed gratitude for partnerships between the 100th ARW and the host nation and he encouraged all to seek new ways to foster connection in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 04:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy holidays from the 100th ARW deputy commander, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holidays
    resilience
    partnerships
    readiness
    100th ARW
    support

