Happy holidays from the 100th ARW commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shares a holiday message to members of the 100th ARW and it’s mission partners at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 5, 2025. Col. Byrum highlighted the importance of resilience, and he asked everyone to look out for their teammates and use any of the base resources for support this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)