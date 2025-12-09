Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Town Hall December 9, 2025

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    This is a recording of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Town Hall from December 9, 2025 in the Community Readiness Center in Yokosuka, Japan led by Capt. Jonathan Hopkins. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 03:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 989560
    VIRIN: 251209-N-WS494-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428558
    Length: 01:13:56
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Town Hall December 9, 2025, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Town Hall

