Pacific Update: U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and Royal Malaysian Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians conduct a demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 01:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989550
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-FO238-4530
|Filename:
|DOD_111428507
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
