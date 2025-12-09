Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025

    MALAYSIA

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and Royal Malaysian Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians conduct a demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989550
    VIRIN: 251208-M-FO238-4530
    Filename: DOD_111428507
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MY

