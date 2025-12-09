Pacific Update: U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and Royal Malaysian Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians conduct a demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.