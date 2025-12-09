Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CAB hosts combatives tournament on USAG Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade hosted a combatives tournament on Camp Humphreys, Dec. 5, 2025. Events like this test Soldiers in hand-to-hand combat, build warrior ethos, confidence, and lethality, and focus on practical skills for close-quarters threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:10
    Location: KR

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Jui Jitsu
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Combative Tournament
    lethality & readiness

