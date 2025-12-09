2CAB hosts combatives tournament on USAG Humphreys

The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade hosted a combatives tournament on Camp Humphreys, Dec. 5, 2025. Events like this test Soldiers in hand-to-hand combat, build warrior ethos, confidence, and lethality, and focus on practical skills for close-quarters threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 01:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989547
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-EZ689-1774
|Filename:
|DOD_111428459
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
