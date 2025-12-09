Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Greyhawks conduct ADGR, troop transport

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct air-delivered ground refueling missions, and transport Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, as part of a troop transport mission from San Clemente Island to a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. With its speed, range, and vertical lift capability, the Osprey allows aviation assets and ground forces to reposition quickly to forward locations while sustaining momentum and extending the reach of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in dynamic environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989546
    VIRIN: 251209-M-WW713-2001
    PIN: 7132001
    Filename: DOD_111428458
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    VMM-161
    ADGR
    MV-22B Osprey
    HOLF
    FARP
    Steel Knight 25

