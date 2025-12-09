Soldiers from Charlie Battery 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade visit the 1st Artillery Battery, 122d Missile Defense Battalion (M-SAM), South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025. During the visit, soldiers had the opportunity to interact with members of the ROKAF and learn about the roles, responsibilities and equipment they use every day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989545
|VIRIN:
|251106-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111428419
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.