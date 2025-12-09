Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Soldiers from Charlie Battery 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade visit the 1st Artillery Battery, 122d Missile Defense Battalion (M-SAM), South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025. During the visit, soldiers had the opportunity to interact with members of the ROKAF and learn about the roles, responsibilities and equipment they use every day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 00:29
    ADA
    35th ada
    INDOPACOM
    Air Defense Artillery

