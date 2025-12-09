6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Charlie Battery 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade visit the 1st Artillery Battery, 122d Missile Defense Battalion (M-SAM), South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025. During the visit, soldiers had the opportunity to interact with members of the ROKAF and learn about the roles, responsibilities and equipment they use every day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)