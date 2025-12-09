U.S. Soldiers, JGSDF Members Work Together to Beautify Historic Monument on Camp Zama

“Eighty years ago, when this monument was first erected, the U.S. and Japan were enemies. But today, the U.S. is our most valuable partner,” said Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Kenji Sumi, assigned to the 4th Engineer Group.
U.S. Soldiers volunteered together with members of the JGSDF Dec. 8 to beautify a significant piece of Camp Zama’s history.
