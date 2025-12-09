Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers, JGSDF Members Work Together to Beautify Historic Monument on Camp Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “Eighty years ago, when this monument was first erected, the U.S. and Japan were enemies. But today, the U.S. is our most valuable partner,” said Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Kenji Sumi, assigned to the 4th Engineer Group.

    U.S. Soldiers volunteered together with members of the JGSDF Dec. 8 to beautify a significant piece of Camp Zama’s history.

    #ArmyTeam #BilateralRelationship #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 23:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989542
    VIRIN: 251209-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428309
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers, JGSDF Members Work Together to Beautify Historic Monument on Camp Zama, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama
    80th Anniversary End of WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download