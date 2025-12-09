U.S. Soldiers, JGSDF Members Work Together to Beautify Historic Monument on Camp Zama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“Eighty years ago, when this monument was first erected, the U.S. and Japan were enemies. But today, the U.S. is our most valuable partner,” said Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Kenji Sumi, assigned to the 4th Engineer Group.



U.S. Soldiers volunteered together with members of the JGSDF Dec. 8 to beautify a significant piece of Camp Zama’s history.



