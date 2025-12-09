U.S. Marines with FSB, 11th Marines call in close air support with HMLA-367

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, rehearse close air support during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The integration demonstrates how joint terminal attack controllers and H-1 helicopter crews synchronize fires and maneuver, enabling accurate and timely CAS for Marines on the ground. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)