    U.S. Marines with FSB, 11th Marines call in close air support with HMLA-367

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, rehearse close air support during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The integration demonstrates how joint terminal attack controllers and H-1 helicopter crews synchronize fires and maneuver, enabling accurate and timely CAS for Marines on the ground. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989541
    VIRIN: 251209-M-IP954-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428177
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with FSB, 11th Marines call in close air support with HMLA-367, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steel Knight 25, Marines, Blue Diamond, JTAC, CAS, HMLA-367

