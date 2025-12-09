U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, rehearse close air support during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The integration demonstrates how joint terminal attack controllers and H-1 helicopter crews synchronize fires and maneuver, enabling accurate and timely CAS for Marines on the ground. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989541
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111428177
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with FSB, 11th Marines call in close air support with HMLA-367, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
