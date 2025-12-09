Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena holds Kadena Special Olympics

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha DuBois, group lead assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Group, talks about being the co-lead for the Kadena Special Olympics and how the event has inspired people at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event was made possible due to the partnerships between the U.S. military, Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa and local government officials. About 100 athletes were joined by family and friends and approximately 350 volunteers. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, was joined by Denny Tamaki, the governor of the Okinawa Prefecture, in welcoming athletes to the games this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 00:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989540
    VIRIN: 251210-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428126
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena holds Kadena Special Olympics, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    ChooseToInclude
    PlayUnified

