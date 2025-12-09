Kadena holds Kadena Special Olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha DuBois, group lead assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Group, talks about being the co-lead for the Kadena Special Olympics and how the event has inspired people at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event was made possible due to the partnerships between the U.S. military, Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa and local government officials. About 100 athletes were joined by family and friends and approximately 350 volunteers. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, was joined by Denny Tamaki, the governor of the Okinawa Prefecture, in welcoming athletes to the games this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)