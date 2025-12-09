Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th LCT Marines Execute a Small Arms Range B-roll

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct a small arms range during a field training exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. 12th LCT held a field training exercise where they employed multiple weapons systems and different sized elements in order to strengthen their capabilities on the battlefield and sharpen their skill sets as a team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989537
    VIRIN: 251202-M-KK895-1002
    Filename: DOD_111428058
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

