U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct a small arms range during a field training exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. 12th LCT held a field training exercise where they employed multiple weapons systems and different sized elements in order to strengthen their capabilities on the battlefield and sharpen their skill sets as a team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 23:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989536
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111428055
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th LCT Marines Execute a Small Arms Range B-roll, by Cpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.