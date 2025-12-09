12th LCT Marines Execute a Small Arms Range B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct a small arms range during a field training exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. 12th LCT held a field training exercise where they employed multiple weapons systems and different sized elements in order to strengthen their capabilities on the battlefield and sharpen their skill sets as a team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)