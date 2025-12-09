Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKFC In-Kind East Elementary School (DoDDS040/330042)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2025

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District (USACE FED) is currently constructing East Elementary for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation, supporting military connected students and their families. Currently, contractors are installing a new roof, piping, windows and drywall; while USACE FED executes continuous inspections and walkthroughs to ensure a quality facility. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989535
    VIRIN: 251003-D-CQ138-6215
    PIN: 202510MF
    Filename: DOD_111428021
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKFC In-Kind East Elementary School (DoDDS040/330042), by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POD
    DODEA
    USACEFED
    Education
    construction
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download