The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District (USACE FED) is currently constructing East Elementary for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation, supporting military connected students and their families. Currently, contractors are installing a new roof, piping, windows and drywall; while USACE FED executes continuous inspections and walkthroughs to ensure a quality facility. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989535
|VIRIN:
|251003-D-CQ138-6215
|PIN:
|202510MF
|Filename:
|DOD_111428021
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKFC In-Kind East Elementary School (DoDDS040/330042), by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.