ROKFC In-Kind East Elementary School (DoDDS040/330042)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District (USACE FED) is currently constructing East Elementary for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation, supporting military connected students and their families. Currently, contractors are installing a new roof, piping, windows and drywall; while USACE FED executes continuous inspections and walkthroughs to ensure a quality facility. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)