    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and F-35C Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with VMFA 323, MAG-11 depart from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Sacramento Mather Airport, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The aircraft departed Miramar to arm and refuel at the Mather node before executing a simulated Maritime Strike, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to generate aviation fires from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

