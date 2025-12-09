Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Headquartered in Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District is one of four districts of the Pacific Ocean Division, providing vital public engineering services in peace and war to strengthen our Nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.

    As the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all Department of Defense agencies in the Republic of Korea, the Far East District contributes significantly to the peace and security in the Pacific region through the execution of a multi-billion dollar construction program for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea.

    (US Army Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 20:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989531
    VIRIN: 251028-A-A1410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111427873
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download