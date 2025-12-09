video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Headquartered in Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District is one of four districts of the Pacific Ocean Division, providing vital public engineering services in peace and war to strengthen our Nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.



As the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all Department of Defense agencies in the Republic of Korea, the Far East District contributes significantly to the peace and security in the Pacific region through the execution of a multi-billion dollar construction program for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea.



(US Army Video)