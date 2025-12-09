Training Day 13 – Recruits shift their focus to classroom academic instruction. Those who established bank accounts during processing also receive their debit cards today. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989512
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-DM338-6917
|PIN:
|000018
|Filename:
|DOD_111427460
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Debit Card, Classroom Instruction - Day T13, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.