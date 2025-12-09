Monarch DFAC b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve meals at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 25, 2025. The Monarch DFAC provides daily meal service for the active duty, reserve, retired and civilians stationed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)